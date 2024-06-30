It is already known who will be the teams in charge of opening the quarterfinal round.
Spain and Georgia They completed the second match of the day to define which country will play the next stage.
The cast he directs Luis de la Fuente This duel had started on the wrong foot due to a mistake in Robin Le Normand which cost them a goal against a few minutes into the first half. It was Rodri who managed to put the score on equal terms at the end of the first half so that, in the second half, Fabián Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo are responsible for converting a torrent of goals to culminate with a resounding 4-1.
Germany and Spain They are the second confirmed crossing and the first to open this phase.
He Friday, July 5 The quarter-final stage of this UEFA Euro 2024 will begin to come into play in the Stuttgart Arena since the 18.00hs (local time).
The German team reaches this stage after having left behind Denmark by 2 to 0. While the Red far surpassed Georgia who he beat 4 to 1.
