If there are fewer than four teams from a league in the play-offs, the first available place will be allocated to the highest ranked team in the League D group, Estonia.

The remaining places will be assigned based on the classification of the new European tournament to the best-ranked teams that have not yet qualified, with the restriction that the first in the group of Leagues A, B and C will not be able to be on a route of play-offs with teams from a higher league.”

The rest of the information is in the .