The Eurocup is one of the most important tournaments in the world of football and is one of the main objectives of the European teams every time it is held every 4 years. Italy is the defending champion after beating England at Wembley on penalties in a historic definition. Now, the tournament will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14 of next year and in which 24 teams will participate. One of the main doubts is about the playoffs (or repechage or playoffs) qualifying for this international championship.
First, it must be mentioned that 20 teams will qualify directly for the EURO through the Qualifiers and only 3 places remain that will be decided through the Playoffs that will be played on the FIFA Date in March, which will be on March 21 and 26. 2024 who will qualify through performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. In these Playoffs, 12 teams will participate and to find out the matches in these Playoffs, a draw will be held in Nyon, Switzerland next Thursday, November 23. 6 “semi-final” matches will be played and the winners will go on to the “head-to-head” finals with the winners of these last matches being the ones who will become the last classified.
How are the teams that play in the Playoffs decided?
As published by UEFA on its website, this is the explanation of the statement: “Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League 2022/23, the first in the group of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. The four play-off places are allocated to each league from League C to League A in reverse alphabetical order.
If there are fewer than four teams from a league in the play-offs, the first available place will be allocated to the highest ranked team in the League D group, Estonia.
The remaining places will be assigned based on the classification of the new European tournament to the best-ranked teams that have not yet qualified, with the restriction that the first in the group of Leagues A, B and C will not be able to be on a route of play-offs with teams from a higher league.”
