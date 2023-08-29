‘Land of Hope’ is in its final week! The successful Mexican telenovela from TelevisaUnivision has premiered more than 50 episodes to date and is about to surprise thousands with its GRAND FINAL. What will happen to María Teresa and Santos? Will they be able to live a love story together or will fate come between what could have been a happy life? If you do not want to miss the details of this latest episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete information.

When does ‘Land of Hope’ end?

The end of ‘Land of Hope’ can be seen this Friday, September 1.

‘Land of Hope’ will come to an end on September 1. Photo: The Stars

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of hope’, chapter 56 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican soap opera

Where can I watch ‘Land of Hope’?

‘Land of Hope’ can be seen LIVE through the Las Estrellas channel. In case you do not have access to the live signal, you can use the Vix+ streaming platform, where you will also find the previous chapters of the novel.

What time will the GRAND FINAL of ‘Land of Hope’ be?

As confirmed by the Las Estrellas channel, ‘Tierra de esperanza’ will premiere its grand finale at the usual time: 9:30 pm (Mexico time). In Peru, it can be seen from 10.30 pm

How many chapters are from the novel ‘Land of Hope’?

In case you don’t know, ‘Land of Hope’ is based on the original novel ‘The Storm’, which ran to 200 chapters. For this new version, a cut plot was thought of, for which reason only 60 episodes have been considered.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of hope’, chapter 57, LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican soap opera

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

‘Land of Hope’ tells the story of María Teresa, an attractive businesswoman who is forced to take control of the farm inherited from her mother after her father was arrested.

In this scenario, María Teresa meets Santos, the hacienda foreman, a rude and defiant man with whom she bumps into repeatedly. However, what María Teresa cannot imagine is that these conflicts with Santos will give rise to a love that will completely transform her life and will manage to dominate Santos’ indomitable heart.

#Land #Hope #Confirmed #date #time #chapter