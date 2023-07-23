The story of the Colombian production ‘Ana de nadie’, which stars Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, is very close to its final chapter and all fans are wondering how the love story between Ana and Joaquín will end, and if Horacio will receive an opportunity from the mother of his children. Here we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything of the grand finale of the original RCN telenovela.

When will be the GRAND FINAL of ‘Ana de nadie’?

As announced by the channel itself RCNthe final episode of the telenovela will be the Tuesday, July 25, 2023being replaced by a new, original production, also from the Colombian television house, titled ‘Aunt Alison’which will premiere on Wednesday, July 26 and will star Rodrigo Candamil, Juliette Pardau, Margalida Castro, Manuela González, among others.

The telenovela, which tells the story of the Valenzuela Ocampo family, premiered on March 1, 2023. Photo: RCN channel

At what time can the end of ‘Ana de nadie’ be seen?

‘Ana de nadie’ will premiere its final episode at 9.30 p.m. (Colombian time), as we have been accustomed to throughout its broadcast. The original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program ‘Survivor, the island of celebrities’. Its opening time in Peru will also be the same.

Where to see the final chapter of ‘Ana de nadie’?

The latest episode of ‘Ana de nadie’, as well as all the previous ones, are available on theRCN Channelandtheir website, where you can find the previous episodes. This soap opera began airing on March 1, 2023 and, after staying on the air for 4 months, it continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday.

What is the plot of ‘Ana de nadie’ about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

What is the cast of ‘Ana de nadie’?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

