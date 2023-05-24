🏆 This is how the 4 drums were for the CONMEBOL Libertadores group draw. Enjoy it LIVE on Monday, March 27! pic.twitter.com/oAhuMzDuep

In order to determine the rivals of each key two position tables will be formed: one between the eight ranked first in their groupsthose who will occupy bolillero 1 and second among the eight second-place finishers in their groupswhich will occupy bolillero 2.

The location of these in each table will give them an order from 1 to 8 for the group winners and from 9 to 16 for the second, according to their performance in the group stage.

The teams with the best performance (bolillero 1) will define their matches at home.

From bolillero 2 the 8 balls will be extracted that will make up the keys from A to H.

Immediately after drawing each ball from bolillero 2, the balls with the teams that will complete the keys will be drawn from bolillero 1, thus defining the matches for the round of 16.