The Libertadores Cup 2023 is already in full swing, with the eight groups of four teams each very competitive and with the 32 teams seeking to meet the first objective, which is qualify for the round of 16 of the most important continental competition at club level.
Although there are still clashes to define the 16 teams that will go to the round of 16, Here we will tell you all the details about what will be the draw of that instanceso that you know it before it is done.
Boca, River, Racing, Argentinos and Patronato are the five participating Argentine teams, but the great candidates are the Brazilian teams, such as Palmeiras and Flamengo, who shared the last four titles in dispute in this competition. Fluminense also appears. Let’s go there.
When is the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América?
The draw is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2023.
How will the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América take place?
The CONMEBOL regulations establish the following:
In order to determine the rivals of each key two position tables will be formed: one between the eight ranked first in their groupsthose who will occupy bolillero 1 and second among the eight second-place finishers in their groupswhich will occupy bolillero 2.
The location of these in each table will give them an order from 1 to 8 for the group winners and from 9 to 16 for the second, according to their performance in the group stage.
The teams with the best performance (bolillero 1) will define their matches at home.
From bolillero 2 the 8 balls will be extracted that will make up the keys from A to H.
Immediately after drawing each ball from bolillero 2, the balls with the teams that will complete the keys will be drawn from bolillero 1, thus defining the matches for the round of 16.
Will the team that finished higher have an advantage?
Up to and including the semifinals, the locality in the matches will be subject to the numbering that each team has obtained in the order of location of the group stage. In each key, the teams with lower numbers define the second leg at home, having that benefit.
Can teams from the same country face each other?
Yes, this phase may face teams from the same country.
Will teams that have already met in the groups be able to face each other?
Yes, those who have already faced each other in the group stage of the competition may cross again.
Are there stipulated dates for the eighth, quarter, semi and final?
Yes, and they are as follows: the round of 16 will go from July 18 to 27. The quarterfinals will be between August 22 and 31, the semifinals between September 26 and October 5, and the grand final will be on November 4.
