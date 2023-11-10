The 2024/25 season represents the start of significant change in the Champions League, but the knockout stage of the competition will be left alone.
So while the opening phase of the tournament will evolve dramatically, this won’t be the last time we enjoy a Champions League Round of 16 draw.
The conclusion of the group stage as we know it means it won’t be long until we reach the end of the 2023/24 Champions League and that starts with the first draw of the knockout stage.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023/24 Champions League Round of 16 draw.
There is nothing complicated in the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League. The eight group winners are seeded, while the eight runners-up are unseeded.
Each seeded team will face an unseeded team. Clubs cannot play opponents they faced in the group stage, nor can they play teams from the same national federation.
The unseeded teams will host the first leg of the playoffs.
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League will take place on Monday December 18 after the conclusion of the group stage on Wednesday, December 13.
The draw for the 2023/24 Champions League round of 16 can be broadcast on UEFA.com. While there are no broadcast details yet, the draw will likely be televised on ESPN for South America.
Although the draw takes place in December, the round of 16 matches will not be played until February and March 2024.
The first legs are scheduled for February 13/14 and 20/21, 2024, while the second legs will be played on March 5/6 and 12/13, 2024.
