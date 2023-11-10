So while the opening phase of the tournament will evolve dramatically, this won’t be the last time we enjoy a Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023/24 Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Each seeded team will face an unseeded team. Clubs cannot play opponents they faced in the group stage, nor can they play teams from the same national federation.

The unseeded teams will host the first leg of the playoffs.

The first legs are scheduled for February 13/14 and 20/21, 2024, while the second legs will be played on March 5/6 and 12/13, 2024.