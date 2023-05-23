Despite the fact that there is still time until the start of the UEFA Champions League season 23/24they are already beginning to warm up engines of what is coming.
The first round that will match the champions of San Marino, Andorra, Montenegro and Iceland, will begin on June 27.
For his part, he Barcelona has the privilege of commanding pot 1 for being the La Liga champion, thus avoiding teams like PSG or Manchester City, however, it could face clubs like Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid.
When is the draw for the 23/24 edition of the UEFA Champions League?
So far it is unknown when the draw date will be, although what is a fact is that it will not be before August 30.
The draw will pair each team from the drums. That is, each drum will have a representative; likewise, another of the rules is that teams from the same country may not face each other in the first rounds or in the round of 16, but in the quarterfinals onwards.
For its part, pot 1 will be made up of the winner of the Champions League and the winner of the Europa League, as well as the 6 league champions with the best UEFA coefficient.
This is how the champions of the Champions League and the Europa League are accompanied by the winners of the Italian, German, French, English and Portuguese leagues.
Regarding pot 2, it will be made up of the best European teams that have not been able to succeed in their leagues; while in hype 3 there are modest clubs and some renowned club that manages to sneak in.
Finally, in pot 4 weak clubs appear, although it can also hide teams with less participation years ago. Until now, the only one confirmed in this hype is Newcastle, who returns to the tournament after 20 years of absence.
bass drum 1
bass drum 2
bass drum 3
Undefined
Kick 4
