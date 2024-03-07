The round of 16 phase of the 2023/24 Champions League is coming to an end. Four qualifying rounds have already been played and therefore we know the names of the first four teams that will play in the quarterfinals.
Next week, on March 12 and 13, the round of 16 will end and the list of teams classified for the quarterfinals will be completed. And once the eight teams are classified, the draw will be held.
When is the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals?
The round of 16 phase ends on March 13, and on Friday the 15th the draw for the quarterfinals will take place at 12:00 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
How does the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals work?
The quarterfinal draw will be 100% pure and without any type of condition: the eight teams classified in this round will be able to face each other.
As there are no seeds, the team whose ball came first in the draw will act as home team.
When are the Champions League quarterfinals played?
The quarter-final tie will be played in the month of April and will be followed, without a break as has happened with the round of 16.
The first leg matches will be played on the 9th and 10th, and a week later on the 16th and 17th the return leg will be played.
Which teams are qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals?
At the moment, four of the eight round of 16 ties have already concluded, and those classified for the next round are:
– PSG
– Bayern Munich
– Manchester City
– Real Madrid
