The singer and actor Drake Bell will have a concert in Guadalajara on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m.

In it C3 Stage the singer will perform with Non-Stop Flight Tour, for his Jalisco fans.

The pTicket price is 852.75 pesos according to the Ticket Now page, the site where tickets for the event can be purchased.

The controversial singer will have six presentations in Mexicoa country that has continued to cover him after years of finishing the series for which he gained fame.

August 10 – Forum Room, Puebla

August 11 -BB Auditorium, CDMX

August 18 – Theater of the City, Querétaro

August 19 – C3 Stage, Guadalajara, Jalisco

August 25 – Cine Curto, Mexicali, Baja California

August 26 – Río 70 Auditorium Monterrey, Nuevo León

