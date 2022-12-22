The Copa del Rey is here again, and in this new draw the four big teams of the tournament that were exempt in the previous rounds return. From 90min we leave you everything you need to know about everything that happens to the Cup:
The draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will take place next Friday, December 23 from 12:30 from the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, and the round of 32 matches will be played the week of January 2, specifically on January 3, 4 and 5. The draw will be followed in streaming from the official channels of the Real spanish soccer federation.
In the draw there will be 32 teams, the 28 winners of the previous round, and the four participants of the Super Cup (Real MadridBarcelona, Betis and Valencia), which until now were exempt. There are 24 teams that have already achieved their place in the absence of the playoffs this Thursday. Here we leave you the list with the classified teams:
As in the previous rounds and as will be done until the semifinals, the qualifiers will be played in a single match, with extra time and penalties if necessary. In the event that teams from different categories face each other, the match will be played in the stadium of the lower division team. If the teams are in the category, the order of appearance in the draw will indicate which team is home.
