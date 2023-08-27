In times when sagas and cinematographic universes seem to dominate the world, the film ‘The Conjuring’ (2013) appeared to change the future of the horror genre. The film that tells the story of the spouses and paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren was a total success and opened the door to continue creating parallel stories, forming a kind of ‘The Conjuring cinematic universe’, also called by fans as ‘Warrenverse’. ‘. What is known about ‘The Conjuring 4’? Here we tell you

The film series could come to an end after the confirmation of the fourth installment, which will be called ‘The Conjuring: The Last Rite’. But what is known about this tape? In the following note we tell you everything.

When is ‘The Conjuring 4’ released?

At the moment, the only thing that is known about the release date of ‘The Conjuring: The Last Rite’, which will be directed by Michael Chaves, the same one who directed the third part, is that it could arrive in mid-2024. This is thought because they had to stop work due to the call for a strike by the actors union. Even there is still no determined end date for the demonstration.

Besides, james wan, one of the producers of the saga, indicated that they are taking the project calmly: “We are working on it at the moment. With the ‘The Conjuring’ movies we are very careful. We want to take our time to make sure we get it right and potentially wrap up the saga.” But, despite what was stated, Wan also indicated that there is still nothing certain about the ending, which lit a light of hope for fans, who hope that the Warren story will continue.

What will ‘The Conjuring 4’ be about?

James Wan, who also directed the first two films of ‘The Conjuring’, did not want to reveal any details about the plot of the fourth installment, only stating that they wanted it to be “the correct story”, in order to give a possible worthy ending. to the plot of the famous paranormal investigators, who paved the way for the movies of ‘Annabelle’ and ‘the nun’, whose second part will premiere, in Peru, on Thursday, September 7, 2023while in the United States its launch will be the next day.

What will be the cast of ‘The Conjuring 4’?

How could it be otherwise, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga They have already been confirmed to reprise Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively; however, doubts arise regarding who will be able to accompany them, since all information about the tape has been handled with total secrecy. Despite this, the idea that a character who was already part of the “Warrenverso” could reappear was not ruled out.

The film ‘The Conjuring’ (2013) was a total success and raised US$319.5 million after an investment of just US$20 million. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What movies make up the ‘Warrenverso’?

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

‘Annabelle’ (2014)

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2016)

‘Annabelle: The Creation’ (2017)

‘The Nun’ (2018)

‘Annabelle 3: She Comes Home’ (2019)

‘The conjuring 3: the devil made me do it’ (2021)

‘The Nun 2’ (2023)

‘The conjuring: the last rite’ (2024).

