FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2021 FIXTURE? pic.twitter.com/mVb0cdYMkf – Mpho Motaung (@Mph__Motaung) November 29, 2021

? The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 has been presented. The seven champions will face each other in the UAE from February 3 to 12. Who will lift the trophy in the final?#FIFAClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QqUlTLV83M – KPMG Football Benchmark (@Football_BM) November 30, 2021

The theme of the pandemic It caused international football to come to a standstill, so the matches had to be rescheduled a couple of times. One of the affected tournaments was the Club World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that Japan was going to be the venue for this edition, however, the Japanese country decided to desist due to the coronavirus issue.

This decision to reschedule the matches was made by FIFA due to the tight schedules of each of the competitions.