One of the most important international tournaments is the Club World Cup. The best teams in each of the competitions. However, compared to how it had been disputed in December, the dates have now been modified.
For its part, this time the Aztec team that will be representing Mexico is Rayados de Monterrey. Those of La Pandilla are the champions of Concacaf and will be entering the competition in the second round of the contest, when they measure forces against the Al-ahly Egypt, champion of the Egyptian league.
It will be wednesday February 3rd when the competition to be played in Dubai begins, which will be ending on the 12th of the same month.
In addition to Rayados from Monterrey, in the contest will be the Palmeiras (champion of the Copa Libertadores), Chelsea (champion of the European Champions League), Al-ahly (champion of Egypt), Al Hilal (champion of Saudi Arabia), Auckland City (New Zealand champion) and Al-Jazeera (United Arab Emirates champion).
On the other hand, this time the tournament will be played for the only time in February, when it was usually in December before the end of the year.
The theme of the pandemic It caused international football to come to a standstill, so the matches had to be rescheduled a couple of times. One of the affected tournaments was the Club World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates.
It should be noted that Japan was going to be the venue for this edition, however, the Japanese country decided to desist due to the coronavirus issue.
This decision to reschedule the matches was made by FIFA due to the tight schedules of each of the competitions.
