Everything is ready for one of the most anticipated finals of the sport. Argentina and France will face each other to see who adds another star to their shield in a match that the whole planet will enjoy with emotion. But before the referee whistles the start, the fans in the stadium and the television viewers will delight in the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, an event that is usually spectacular with musical performances, fireworks, lights and dances. Let’s go with all the details of what this ceremony will be.
It will be on Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina, 7:00 a.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Qatar. It will be just two hours before the game starts.
It will be held at the venue where the final will be played, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. With capacity for 88966 spectators.
For the end of the tournament, the artists who have participated in the official World Cup song, Nicky Minaj, Maluma and Miriam Fares, will perform. But Ozuna and Davido would also have been confirmed, so that there is more variety. Regarding the visual spectacles, there are not many clues, but surely they will have spared no expense and we will be able to see something memorable.
Spanish Television, Movistar Plus, Gol, RTVE Play.
TyC Sports, Public TV, Direct TV Sports.
Televisa, TV Azteca, Sky Mexico, TDUN.
Fox Sports, Telemundo.
#closing #ceremony #World #Cup #artists #perform
Leave a Reply