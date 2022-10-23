Home page World

Victoria Krumbeck

The time change has already happened a few times. Nevertheless, the question always remains unanswered as to when it is and how it must be asked.

Munich – The time change takes place twice a year – in autumn and spring. Numerous clock changes are already behind most of them. Nevertheless, one is unsure every year when the time will come again. Even more important is the question in which direction the clock is turned. To the front or to the back? It’s that time again at the end of October – that’s when the winter season begins.

Time change 2022: When will the clock be set to winter time?

The clock will change in a few weeks. In the night from October 29th to October 30th the time change from summer time to winter time takes place. The clock is set back at 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. So on October 30th you gain an hour. For the winter days, this means that it gets lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. On the last Sunday in March, time is turned forward again.

Digital clocks and radio controlled clocks usually reset themselves. The situation is different with analogue clocks, such as wristwatches or wall clocks. If you missed the time change, you can trust the clock on your mobile phone. If you have not turned off the function, this will also change itself.

End of the time change: EU countries have to agree on a time

The discussion about the need for the time change has been going on for a number of years. In 1980, the Federal Republic and the German Democratic Republic introduced daylight saving time. Other countries also introduced daylight savings time, for example to save energy.

In September 2018, the European Commission proposes to end the time change. Parliament also voted to end the clock change. The decision now rests with the council. Member states were supposed to agree by April 2020, as abolition was planned by 2021. But the decision is still open today.

The European Commission lists positive reasons for ending the time change. The time change has negative effects on health, the rate of traffic accidents increases and energy saving suffers from the change in time. Although this was one of the original arguments for introducing daylight saving time, there is now evidence that the time change has little impact on energy conservation. The end of the time change is still not in sight. (vk)