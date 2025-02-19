He New Champions League format That began this season has turned out to be a unique show, being the year with More games played in the maximum European competition. The interest now increases with the eliminaria phase where the orejona waits ownership in the grand final of Munich.

With the players of the play almost finished and with the first eight classified waiting for rival, the questions are when the raffle is celebrated, what teams participate and when are the clashes.

What teams are in the round of 16 of the Champions League?

The eight best teams of the first phase will join the eight winners of sixteen in the draw.

Liverpool

Barcelona

Arsenal, Inter Milan

Atlético de Madrid

Leverkusen

Lille

Aston Villa

On the other hand, on Tuesday they have been classified: Bayern München, Benfica, Feyenoord and Club Brujas. Thursday of the results on Wednesday, teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus They could be in the draw.









When are clashes?

The phase more entertaining The Champions is undoubtedly the eliminaries. The best teams beaten in duel in two round trip games, where only one can remain. The dates for these battles are the following:

Eighth final : 4/5 and March 12/12

Quarter finals : 8/9 and April 15/16

Semifinals : April 29 and May 6/7

End: May 31 in Munich

When is the Champions draw?

The Eighth Finals, quarter and semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 will be held Friday, February 21 at 12:00 (Peninsular time) in Nyon (Switzerland) and can be followed live through UEFA.com. The raffle will also define the road to the final, establishing the crossings of rooms and semifinals. The final will be played on May 31 in Munich.