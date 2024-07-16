Get ready, one of the most important festivals in Mexico is about to happen. International Cervantino Festival 2024 The date and full programme are now available. Find out which artists will be performing in this edition.

The 52nd edition of the International Cervantino Festival will take place from October 11-27, 2024 in Guanajuato. This year, Brazil and Oaxaca will be the guests of honor, highlighting the cultural and artistic wealth of both.

On July 16, federal and Guanajuato state authorities, along with event organizers, met at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes to announce the official program.

This edition of the International Cervantino Festival will feature artists from countries such as Brazil, Japan, Chile, Italy, Argentina and Colombia.

Some of the featured groups and artists include:

(Photo: International Cervantino Festival)

Oaxaca:

– The Guelaguetza

– Invitation

– Circus Plantae

– Xhunca

– Juchirap

– Princess Donashii Regional Band

– The Preams

– The Chinese Sound

Brazil:

– Filipe Catto

– Heaven

– Pieta

– Xeina Barros and Joao

– Simone Mazzer

– Lenin-Francis, the man (Closing)

– Anhangá Dance Club

– Company Two to Two

– Event Factory

International and National Music:

– Daniel, you’re killing me.

– Mr. Perineum

– Reflections of Macondo

– Chinese Electronic Night

– The Pairs

– Silvana Estrada

– The Authentic Decadents

– Nortec: Bostich+Fussible

– Dobet Gnahoré

– Manuel Garcia

– Eugenia Leon

– The Dog’s Paw (Rock for kids)

– Flower of Autonomy

– Cat Guts

– Tribute to Bolero by Eugenia León

– Oaxaca Symphony Orchestra

– Fine Arts Opera

– University of Guanajuato Symphony Orchestra

Tickets for the 2024 International Cervantino Festival will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. on July 16 at the FIC ticket offices located at Casa Emma Godoy, Cantarranas 6, Zona Centro, and also online through Boletomovil.com.

What is the International Cervantino Festival?

The International Cervantino Festival (FIC) It is one of the most important cultural events in Mexico and Latin America, held annually in the city ​​of Guanajuato.

Oaxaca will be the guest state (Photo: International Cervantino Festival)

Founded in 1972, this festival has its roots in the Cervantine entremeses, short plays by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, author of “Don Quixote de la Mancha.”

Over the years, the FIC has grown to include a wide range of artistic disciplines, including music, dance, theatre, visual arts and literature, attracting artists and audiences from around the world.