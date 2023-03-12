Home page World

The time has come: The Oscars 2023 will be awarded – and a German film has been nominated. Who makes the race and which actors clear up? All information here.

Los Angeles – “And the Oscar goes to …” – this sentence will be repeated several times on March 12th. Because: The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Many well-known actors, directors, producers and other celebrities gather on Hollywood Boulevard to have their picture taken on the red carpet and then to take part in the most important film awards event.

The coveted Oscar trophy, also known as the “golden boy”, is awarded to filmmakers and actors in various categories by prominent personalities. The audience will be guided through the evening by TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel. A total of ten nominees entered the race for the most important category of the evening, “Best Film”. Among them is a German film for the first time in the history of the Oscar.

Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” nominated nine times – That’s the competition

Director Edward Berger was able to convince the Academy with his Netflix war drama “Nothing New in the West”. This will compete on March 12 in the race for the most important prize in the film business. “All West” has already received critical acclaim, not only for its storyline about young soldiers in World War I, but also for the camerawork, visual effects, and sound. However, the competition in the Best Picture category is strong and includes the following films:

Best movie:

1. Nothing new in the West

2. Avatar 2: The Way of Water

3. The Banshees of Inisherin

4.Elvis

5. Everything Everywhere all at Once

6. The Fabelmans

7. Tar

8. Top Gun: Maverick

9. Triangle of Sadness

10. The pronunciation

The fantasy adventure film “Everything Everwhere All at Once” by directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is considered the favorite for the award. Nevertheless, “Nothing New in the West” has a chance of winning in other categories: it was nominated for a total of nine Academy Awards – including “Best International Film”, “Best Camera”, “Best Sound” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”.

Oscars 2023: The nominees for “Best Actor” and “Best Actress”

The awards for the best actors are given in the categories “Best Leading Actor” and “Best Leading Actress”. Here are the Oscar nominees for 2023:

Best Actor:

1. Austin Butler (Elvis)

2. Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

3. Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

4. Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

5. Bill Nighty (Living)

Best main actress:

1. Cate Blanchett (Tar)

2. Ana de Armas (Blonde)

3. Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

4. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) 5. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

The contenders for the film award include Austin Butler, who embodies the music star of the same name in the musical adaptation “Elvis”, and Cate Blanchett, who plays Lydia Tár, the first female conductor of an orchestra in the musical drama “Tár”.

Leading through the Oscar evening again in 2023: TV host Jimmy Kimmel. © Aaron Poole/Imago

Oscars 2023: Supporting Actor, Director, Screenplay – The Nominees

In addition to “Best Film”, “Best Actor” and “Best Actress”, four other categories are among the most important categories of the Oscars. Here are the nominees:

Best supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Favorit Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Favorit Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The best supporting actress: Favorite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere all at Once).

Favorite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere all at Once). Best Director: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), the Favorites Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Todd Field (Tár).

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), the Favorites Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Todd Field (Tár). Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere all at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin as a favorite, The Fabelmans, Tar, Triangle of Sadness.

Oscars live on TV: where you can watch the ceremony on March 12th

Film fans and interested parties can follow the Oscars live on television. In Germany, however, the ceremony will not start until Monday night (March 13th): from 1 a.m. (CET) Jimmy Kimmel will open it as the evening’s moderator. ProSieben will broadcast it for German viewers on free TV.

If that’s too late for you, but you still want to hear something live from the award ceremony, you can look forward to preliminary reports. Among other things, it will be broadcast directly from the red carpet in Los Angeles. The private broadcaster will also be broadcast in the ProSieben app and in the live stream on the site be visible.

After the Oscar scandal in 2022: Will Smith excluded from the ceremony

During the last Oscars there was an incident, as an actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. Rock previously joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia areata, a condition that causes severe hair loss. Despite the incident, the 54-year-old shortly thereafter received the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the drama King Richard. This decision was heavily criticized. There were calls for Smith to withdraw the award, but this did not happen.

One day later Smith apologized to Rock for his freak out. However, this was not enough for the Academy – there were consequences: After the incident, they initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Smith was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars, either in person or virtually, for ten years. He will therefore not be present at the award ceremony in 2023. It remains to be seen whether the event will be scandal-free despite everything. (asc)

