Banks offer pension plans to citizens who want to save for their retirement. This system allows you to plan savings for your retirement and is designed so that you can have capital or income at the time of your retirement, as explained on the Caixabank website. There are also different contingencies that allow the collection of a pension plan, such as total permanent disability or absolute dependency, serious illness, long-term unemployment or death.

According to Spanish legislation, the minimum age to access a financial product such as pension plans is 18 years. The Mapfre insurer explains that there is no maximum age, but points out that you have to know that you cannot participate in the same plan that you are already a beneficiary of.

When you should make a pension plan



There is no optimal age to start saving for retirement, but the earlier you start, the less effort you should put into saving. Experts recommend contracting a pension plan as soon as possible, since it is the necessary condition to have a stable income and have some saving capacity. For this reason, most people subscribe to a pension plan between the ages of 35 and 55. In addition, if the delay in the start of working life is taken into account, it may be that the appropriate stretch to make the decision is between 35 and 45 years of age, according to BBVA.

Depending on the moment in which you find yourself, your age, the savings objective and your aversion to risk, you can choose different types of pension plan. The greater a saver’s risk aversion and the shorter his distance in years to retirement, the lower the exposure to equities (more volatile and riskier) will have to be in favor of fixed income (more stable, although with benefits minor potentials). The BBVA bank lists a series of recommendations depending on age:

– According to the BBVA bank, if you are under 40 years old, it would be advisable to contract a plan with a portfolio in which variable income predominates (approximately 70%) compared to fixed income (20%). It is a riskier asset, but in the very long term its potential return is greater. And in case of losses produced by the risk assumed, there is more time to recover.

– If you do not exceed 45 years, you could bet on a mixture of, for example, variable income (60%) and fixed income (40%).

– Between 45 and 55, it is a good time for fixed income (60%) to begin to have a majority compared to variable income (40%).

– From the age of 55 it is recommended to invest 30% in equities and 70% in fixed income.

– Lastly, between 60 and 65 years of age, fixed-income pension plans are recommended, with little risk to ensure the capital that has been built up over the years.