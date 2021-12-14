Due to the expected new wave of corona infections due to the more contagious Omikron variant, the cabinet wants to accelerate the booster campaign against corona. Anyone over the age of 18 who wishes to do so and who has had a second shot at least three months ago can receive a booster shot in the second half of January at the latest. Primary schools will also close a week before the Christmas holidays. This was announced by outgoing Prime Minister Rutte (VVD) and Minister De Jonge (Public Health, CDA) on Tuesday.

It is probably no longer possible to completely avert the approaching disaster with this. Given the enormous speed with which the Omikron is doubling in other European countries, the Netherlands should have no illusions about being able to escape this.

The idea is still that the vaccines protect well against serious disease, thanks to the T-cell component of the immune system that they also activate. This cellular response of the immune system starts a bit more slowly and therefore does not fight the virus immediately. As a result, people can still become infected, and also transmit the virus to others.

Although there are reports that the Omikron variant causes milder illness than the Delta variant, the much higher contagiousness can still cause many people to become so seriously ill in a short time that they have to be treated in hospital.

Until now, the Dutch were called up in order of age to get a booster shot, the oldest people first. But in Britain comes every vaccinated adult already eligible for a booster shot, with the comment that the last shot must have been at least three months ago. Where it was first about the optimal effect of the vaccine for the individual, the choice is now being made for the greatest possible impact on the epidemic.

1What is the ideal period to wait with the booster shot?

The official advice is to allow a period of six months before a booster shot can be given. “That is based on data from other countries in which it was seen that the concentration of antibodies in the blood started to decrease six months after the last injection,” says Debbie van Baarle, professor of immunology at the UMC Groningen and also affiliated with the RIVM as an advisor. . The European Medicines Authority EMA suggested a week ago that boosters can be administered ‘safely and effectively’ between three and six months after the last vaccination.

Van Baarle: „But it has never been structurally investigated what the best interval between the injections is. Now is not the time to do that either. But I think it can be shortened to four or five months instead of six without much trouble.”

With the booster vaccination for healthcare employees reported the RIVM that a booster effect can already be seen after an interval of twelve weeks, but that a period of six months is ideal. People who have completed their vaccination even more recently are expected to have sufficient antibodies in their blood.

2Does it matter which vaccine you had first?

It has been known from the outset that the various corona vaccines differ on average in effectiveness. The vaccines from AstraZeneca and Janssen protect slightly less well than the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The Janssen shot was the only corona vaccination in which one shot was sufficient for full vaccination.

Moreover, with the arrival of the Delta variant, AstraZeneca and Janssen dropped even more in effectiveness than the mRNA vaccines. “But”, Van Baarle counters, “we know from the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines that it takes a little longer before you see an increase in the antibodies after vaccination. And at Janssen the concentration of antibodies is lower, but these antibodies have a stronger effect against the virus.”

Also read this reconstruction of the start of the booster campaign: The Netherlands would rather be very precise than fast with the boosters



However advise US health authorities a shorter interval for people with the Janssen shot; at least two months instead of six. Belgium also uses a shortened term for a booster after Janssen (two months) and AstraZeneca (four months).

Van Baarle: „I also think that it would be wise for the people in the Netherlands who have had Janssen if they now get a boost. Due to their age, AstraZeneca’s group has usually already had their turn.”

Which booster gives the best results? In the Netherlands, only Pfizer and Moderna are used as boosters, ie the mRNA vaccines. Research shows that combining different types of vaccines, i.e. using a different type of booster than the primary injections, further strengthens the immune system. ‘Mix and match’ with boosters is therefore the advice of the European health authorities EMA and ECDC. This was also apparent from a study in which Van Baarle participated in which health care workers who had been vaccinated with Janssen were given a booster after three months.

3 Can it also be dangerous to boost too quickly?

Based on experience with other vaccinations, virologists warn that repeat shots too early can increase the risk of side effects. But whether and how strongly this also plays a role in the corona vaccination is not yet known, there is no experience with it yet.

Van Baarle thinks that shortening the injection interval by a few weeks or even months will not make much of a difference: “But you cannot continue to boost, because if you do that you run the risk that the immune system will no longer respond properly. We see this, for example, in chronic viral infections such as HIV, which continuously stimulate the immune system. At some point, the T-cell response becomes exhausted – and those are the cells we desperately need right now.”

4Is it necessary to boost everyone?

In November, before the much more contagious Omikron variant suddenly appeared, experts thought it would be enough if only the elderly, healthcare workers and people with weak immune systems were given a booster shot. But the playing field has changed now laboratory research has shown that antibodies cannot control Omikron well after two injections, but they can after a third injection. Early results of British research among vaccinated individuals seem to confirm this picture.

The Dutch are trying to get their booster shot in neighboring countries. Also read this report: Boosting in Germany to be able to go on holiday to Austria



5Will closing primary schools earlier help?

Yes, sending primary school students a week early for Christmas holidays is a measure that aims to reduce the total number of social contacts in the country. The same philosophy is also behind the early closing of catering and sports associations. Overall, this will lead to a reduction in mutual contacts, especially in large groups, thus limiting the risk of contamination.