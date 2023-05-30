At present, the Live-Actions of series, animated films or videogames, have become very popular tapes, therefore, the film of the doll most famous in the world‘Barbie’, could not be missing.

For some time now, millions of people around the world have eagerly awaited the grand premiere of the Barbie Live Action 2023which will be available in theaters globally in a few weeks.

The movie was directed by Greta Gerwinand the protagonists are Margot Robbie and ryan goslingwho will give life to Barbie and Ken, which has increased the expectations of the film.

The synopsis of the movie is that “After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

Some of the personalities that will be part of Barbie Live Action are Dua LipaSimu Liu and Issa Rae.

The Barbie movie will be available on the screens of any cinema in Mexico next friday july 21being the rooms of Cinepolis and Cinemex the main chains.

The artists that will be part of the film’s soundtrack are Dua Lipa, Lizzo, HAIM, Khalid, Charlie XCX, Karol G, Ava Max and Nicki Minaj.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp