The date on which the 2023 edition of the Ballon d’Or awarded by the prestigious magazine will be awarded is approaching French Football to the best player of the season. Karim Benzema He was chosen as the best in the world in 2022, but eyes are already on the candidates for the distinction of this next edition.
As every year there is no doubt that the winner arouses controversy, since practically in installments in recent years it has been full of controversy, however, in most cases the winner has a certain margin of approval by the majority of fans.
In this way, in the following note we let you know all the details of this next edition.
When is the Ballon d’Or 2023 delivery?
The award will be delivered next Monday, October 30, both male and female. In the previous edition it was also carried out in the month of October when it was delivered to Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas.
Delivery location
The next Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be at the Châtelet Theater in Paris.
Candidates
The final shortlist of the three main candidates to win individual recognition is not yet known, it will be until September 6 when the 30 nominees are known, but clearly Lionel Messi He leads the way, after the best individual exhibition in a World Cup when he was proclaimed world champion in Qatar 2022, being the MVP of the contest.
Besides, Erling Haaland will be another of the nominees after winning the Golden Boot and being crowned with a triplet with Manchester City and surely the third will be Kylian Mbappe.
Some of the criteria to take into account
The award criteria were also modified. The “individual performances” and the “decisive and impressive character of the applicants” will be the main criteria, ahead of the “collective aspect and the trophies won” and “the class of the player and his sense of fair-play”.
voters
For this edition, the jury was reduced to 100 voters, who are journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA ranking, instead of the 170 before, and in the female category, there are 50.
The latest Ballon d’Or winner
Karim Benzema He was the winner of the last Ballon d’Or 2022, thanks to his spectacular season with Real Madrid after lifting the Champions League and LaLiga. from the rivalry Christian against Messi for this trophy, as well as those of Benzema and Luka modricReal Madrid has seen its players win six times in the last nine ceremonies.
WINNING YEAR
2022 Karim Benzema
2021 Lionel Messi
2020 No Winner (COVID)
2019 Lionel Messi
2018 Luka Modric
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo
2015 Lionel Messi
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo
2012 Lionel Messi
2011 Lionel Messi
2010 Lionel Messi
2009 Lionel Messi
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo
2007 Kaka
2006 Fabio Cannavaro
2005 Ronaldinho
2004 Andriy Shevchenko
2003 Pavel Snowd
2002 Ronaldo
2001 Michael Owen
2000 Luis Figo
1999 Rivaldo
1998 Zinedine Zidane
1997 Ronaldo
1996 Matthias Sammer
1995 George Weah
1994 Hristo Stoichkov
1993 Roberto Baggio
1992 Marco Van Basten
1991 Jean Pierre Papin
1990 Lothar Matthaus
1989 Marco Van Basten
1988 Marco Van Basten
1987 Ruud Gullit
1986 Igor Belanov
1985 Michel Platini
1984 Michel Platini
1983 Michel Platini
1982 Paolo Rossi
1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1979 Kevin Keegan
1978 Kevin Keegan
1977 Allan Simonsen
1976 Franz Beckenbauer
1975 Oleg Blokhin
1974 Johan Cruyff
1973 Johan Cruyf
1972 Franz Beckenbauer
1971 Johan Cruyff
1970 Gerd Muller
1969 Gianni Rivera
1968 George Best
1967 Florian Albert
1966 Bobby Charlton
1965 Eusebio
1964 Denis Law
1963 Lev Yashin
1962 Josef Masopoust
1961 Omar Sívori
1960 Luis Suarez
1959 Alfredo Di Stefano
1958 Raymond Kopa
1957 Alfredo Di Stefano
1956 Stanley Matthews
