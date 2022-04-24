The end of the month is approaching, a key date for the payment of pensions in Spain. The payment of these amounts represents a relief after the end of Holy Week and the last expenses of April.

Despite the fact that Social Security establishes that this money must be issued before the fourth calendar day of each month, the commercial policy of the banks is advance the payment of pensions.

When is the pension collected in April 2022?

Most pensioners are expected to see the payment in your bank account throughout this last week of April. Some have even already received a pension, depending on the bank to which they belong. In addition, the payment of pensions in this month of April coincides with the weekend, just on the dates on which banks pay these Social Security amounts to pensioners:

These are the estimated payment dates, As The Herald explains: