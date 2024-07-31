The Champions League is changing its format for next season. The number of participants is being increased from 32 to 36 teams for the championship, and clubs will face more competitive and balanced matches.
The change in the competition model will not be the only one we see in this Champions League, as there will also be a novelty when it comes to making the draw for the group stage. In the new formula established by UEFA, the teams will play eight matches against eight different teams. This instead of facing three teams with a first leg and a second leg as has been done in recent seasons. The Union of European Football Associations announced that the draw will be made by computer and not manually.
To carry out the draw as in previous years, with this new format, around 1,000 balls would have been needed. This would also have led to the presence of at least 36 bowls during the highly anticipated match. To avoid this, an automated software will randomly assign eight opponents in the four pots for each team. The new process will define which matches are played at home and which are away. A more efficient method, which does not tire the hands of those involved.
The draw will take place on Thursday 29 August, just one day after the final round of the play-offs ends and we already know the names of all the qualified clubs. However, although all the teams will know their opponents at the end of the draw, the match schedule with the dates and times indicated will not be made official until Saturday 31 August.
UEFA’s aim is to avoid disrupting the schedules of certain clubs and their cities. So, get ready for this new format that will probably spark joy and curiosity among fans… and for some, a few misunderstandings.
