The first legs of the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24with teams like Liverpool, Roma and AC Milan taking big leads heading into next week's return matches.
The Anfield side made a dominant start to their home-and-away match against Sparta Prague, claiming a 5-1 victory in the Czech Republic, but the fortunes of other Premier League teams were not as favourable. Brighton were beaten in Rome and now face almost certain elimination, while West Ham have little room to turn around after a controversial 1-0 defeat in Freiburg.
While some clubs still have a lot of work to do to reach the quarterfinals, others are already thinking about their potential quarterfinal opponents.
Here we explain when the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw will take place and how to follow it live.
For more news about the Europa League
The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League will take place on Friday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m., immediately after the draw for the equivalent phase of the Champions League, at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw for the semi-finals will also take place, meaning the teams will know their possible path to the final. There are no restrictions on which teams can play each other, meaning clubs from the same country could be paired in the quarter-finals.
How to watch the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw will be available to watch on the UEFA official website .
Last 16 matches and results
Liverpool's big win over Sparta Prague means Jurgen Klopp could rest some of his available stars for the second leg at Anfield next week. Darwin Nunez scored twice, while Harvey Elliott recorded three assists, and Mohamed Salah returned from injury as a 74th-minute substitute.
Klopp's rumored replacement, Xabi Alonso, almost saw his Bayer Leverkusen team suffer their first defeat all season in Qarabag, but two second-half goals, including one in stoppage time from Patrik Schick, salvaged a draw in Azerbaijan.
Brighton suffered from stage fright in their first European knockout match at the Stadio Olimpico. Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku scored in the 4-0 rout, leaving the Seagulls in need of a small miracle in the return.
West Ham lost 1-0 to Freiburg and were denied a last-minute penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review, but last season's Conference League winners hit the woodwork and were able to turn the tie around in east London.
|
Start Date/Time
|
Game
|
06/03/24 – 18:45
|
Sporting CP 1-1 Atalanta
|
03/07/24 – 18:45
|
Qarabag 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
|
03/07/24 – 18:45
|
Rome 4-0 Brighton
|
03/07/24 – 18:45
|
Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool
|
03/07/24 – 21:00
|
AC Milan 4-2 Slavia Prague
|
03/07/24 – 21:00
|
Benfica 2-2 Rangers
|
03/07/24 – 21:00
|
Marseille 4-0 Villarreal
|
03/07/24 – 21:00
|
Freiburg 1-0 West Ham
|
03/14/24 – 18:45
|
Rangers-Benfica
|
03/14/24 – 18:45
|
Slavia Prague – AC Milan
|
03/14/24 – 18:45
|
Villarreal-Marseille
|
03/14/24 – 18:45
|
West Ham – Freiburg
|
03/14/24 – 21:00
|
Atalanta-Sporting CP
|
03/14/24 – 21:00
|
Bayer Leverkusen – Qarabag
|
03/14/24 – 21:00
|
Brighton-Rome
|
03/14/24 – 21:00
|
Liverpool – Sparta Prague
The first legs of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday 11 April, with the second legs starting a week later on Thursday 18 April.
The semi-finals will be played on Thursday 2 and 9 May, before the final, which will be played at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Wednesday 22 May.
#UEFA #Europa #League #quarterfinal #draw #Date #view #teams #involved
Leave a Reply