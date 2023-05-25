The FA Cup look for a new champion in the 2022/2023 season and in 90min we will tell you everything you need to not miss any detail of the great confrontation that we will witness for the title of the English cup competition.
The FA Cup It is as exciting as usual in this 2022/2023 season. Manchester City and Manchester United will star in the Manchester city derby in the grand final. The Red Devils will search for their first title of the campaign, while the citizens they will seek to add the trophy to complete the treble if they win the UEFA Champions League, since they are already the champions of the 2022/23 Premier League.
In last season’s grand finale, Liverpool’s jurgen klopp managed to take the title by winning the penalty shootout against Chelsea after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
The team that has managed to lift the prestigious cup title the most times has been Arsenal, with a total of 14 cup titles. FA Cup in their showcases.
Next, we tell you all the details about the final of the FA Cup 2022/23.
The final will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in London from Wembley Stadium at 8:00 a.m. Mexico City time. In the event of a tie, extra time and/or penalty shootouts will be used if necessary.
In Mexico, the transmission rights are owned by ESPN, so the game can be seen through one of its cable television channels and streaming through Star+. In the United States it will be on ESPN+.
