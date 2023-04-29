We are approaching the end of the season, and obviously, that means that we have already reached the end of competitions such as domestic cups, leagues, European competitions, we already know the teams that will play the Coppa Italia final to try to raise the trophy. In the semifinals of this edition of the Italian Cup we have seen some clashes between two Italai greats such as Inter Milan and Juventus and in the other semifinals a match between Cremonense and Fiorentina.

See also The 12 biggest club rivalries in Mexico In the other semifinal, the one between Cremonense and Fiorentina, it was decided in the first leg, where the Viola team stood in the game by zero goals to two. In the second leg, the match ended in glasses, giving Fiorentina a place in the final.

