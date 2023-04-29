We are approaching the end of the season, and obviously, that means that we have already reached the end of competitions such as domestic cups, leagues, European competitions, we already know the teams that will play the Coppa Italia final to try to raise the trophy. In the semifinals of this edition of the Italian Cup we have seen some clashes between two Italai greats such as Inter Milan and Juventus and in the other semifinals a match between Cremonense and Fiorentina.
Which teams will play the Coppa Italia final?
After the semifinals of the Italian Cup were played, it has already been decided which will be the two teams that will play the final of this tournament, it will be a match that will face Inter Milan and Fiorentina. The neoazzurri team was tied to one in the first leg against Juventus by one to one, leaving a fully open second leg, either of them could go to the final. Finally, in the second game of the semifinals at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan stood in the way of Juventus by a goal, scored by Dimarco, to nil, thus giving the Milan team a pass to the final of this tournament.
In the other semifinal, the one between Cremonense and Fiorentina, it was decided in the first leg, where the Viola team stood in the game by zero goals to two. In the second leg, the match ended in glasses, giving Fiorentina a place in the final.
