One of the great competitions of Spanish football is coming to an end, and that is that we have already reached the semifinals of His Majesty the King’s Cup, semifinals in which we will see high-profile matches, such as the Spanish Football Classic, and an Athletic club-Osasuna that will not leave anyone indifferent.
Next, all the information that is known about the grand finale:
This year’s final will be played at the La Cartuja stadium, located in Seville. It will be held on May 6, 2023.
We don’t know the finalists yet, but they will come from Athletic Club and Club Atlético Osasuna, who will play a semifinal, and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who will face each other. We will not be able to experience a Clásico in the final as the two greats of Spanish football will face each other in a high-profile semifinal.
They haven’t gone on sale yet, but when they do in 90min we’ll be the first to let you know.
As has been the custom in recent years, this match will be played at the La Cartuja stadium, located in Seville. It is the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, since the Spanish national team has taken over this field for its official matches.
This is how the stadium is made up:
North Goal: Lower Tier – First Amphitheater – Second Amphitheater
South Goal: Lower Tier – First Amphitheater – Second Amphitheater
Preference: Lower Tier – First Amphitheater – Cantilever
Bottom: Lower Tier – First Amphitheater – Second Amphitheater
Movistar+ and La 1 de Televisión Española have been the two channels in charge of offering the matches in this edition of the Copa del Rey, and both the semifinals and the final can be followed live on both channels.
