Billboard Music Awards 2021 is one of the most anticipated awards in the world of music. The event brings together the most famous and commercially successful artists.

During 2020, the music industry was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impossible to hold concerts or festivals. Despite this, groups and singers did not stop producing and positioned themselves on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, in which they launched their projects.

If you want to know how to watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, here are all the details.

When and where are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

This year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony will take place on May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

What time and where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards event will be broadcast on the NBC and TNT channels. Likewise, you can enjoy the ceremony at different times, which depend on where you are.

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico: 07.00 pm

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 06.00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 08.00 pm

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay: 09.00 pm

Who are the nominees for the 2021 BBMAs?

Best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Best Duo or Group

AC DC

AJR

Bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top 200 Billboard Artists

Drake

Juice Wrld

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Best Streaming Singer

DaBaby

Drake

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Best selling artist

Justin Bieber

Bts

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd

Best artist on radio

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd

Top Male R&B Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top Female R&B Artist

Best rap artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

Top Male Rap Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top US Artist

Gabby barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan wallen

Top U.S. Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan wallen

Top US Female Artist

Gabby barrett

Maren morris

Carrie Underwood

Best US Duo / Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & tae

Best Rock Artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Latin Male Artist

Best Latin Female Artist

Best Latin Duo / Group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnales

Best Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Table

Best Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye west

Best social artist

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

How to vote at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

Voting for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards began on May 10 and will end on Friday the 21st. To vote, you must enter the following link: 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard.

When casting your vote, you have to log in with your Gmail or Facebook account.