Billboard Music Awards 2021 is one of the most anticipated awards in the world of music. The event brings together the most famous and commercially successful artists.
During 2020, the music industry was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impossible to hold concerts or festivals. Despite this, groups and singers did not stop producing and positioned themselves on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, in which they launched their projects.
If you want to know how to watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, here are all the details.
When and where are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
This year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony will take place on May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.
What time and where to see the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The Billboard Music Awards event will be broadcast on the NBC and TNT channels. Likewise, you can enjoy the ceremony at different times, which depend on where you are.
- Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico: 07.00 pm
- Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 06.00 pm
- Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 08.00 pm
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay: 09.00 pm
Who are the nominees for the 2021 BBMAs?
Best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best New Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Doja cat
- Jack harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Best Female Artist
- Billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Best Duo or Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- Bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top 200 Billboard Artists
- Drake
- Juice Wrld
- Pop Smoke
- Post malone
- Taylor Swift
Best Streaming Singer
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Best selling artist
- Justin Bieber
- Bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan wallen
- The Weeknd
Best artist on radio
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja cat
- The Weeknd
Top Male R&B Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
Top Female R&B Artist
Best rap artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
Top Male Rap Artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
Top Female Rap Artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Top US Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Kane brown
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan wallen
Top U.S. Male Artist
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan wallen
Top US Female Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Maren morris
- Carrie Underwood
Best US Duo / Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & tae
Best Rock Artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Best Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Latin Male Artist
Best Latin Female Artist
Best Latin Duo / Group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales
Best Electronic Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Table
Best Christian Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
- Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye west
Best social artist
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
How to vote at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
Voting for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards began on May 10 and will end on Friday the 21st. To vote, you must enter the following link: 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard.
When casting your vote, you have to log in with your Gmail or Facebook account.
