One of the most popular and acclaimed series of Netflix has made its return announcement official via a recent trailer. Stranger Things 4 returns with a mysterious tone that focuses attention on one of the protagonists: Eleven (Eleven).

Some details, theories, characters and what we know so far about Stranger things we will tell you here in the following lines.

When is Stranger things 4 released?

Everything that is known so far about the series is based on the recent trailer that, unlike others released by Netflix, does not have a release date, so no one knows at the moment when it will reach the service of streaming.

However, since the theories do not seem to go out of style, fans have not been long in coming and have speculated that the release date could be hidden within the trailer.

The rumors are based on three snippets from the trailer showing numbers. Thus, first we have the clock that appears at the beginning marking the 3.00 pm Then there are the boxes in which the round tiles fall that show the sequence 3-5-6. And finally there is the number of the cell in which the protagonist is held and which is also her name: eleven.

The fans have added the numbers and have been able to obtain different results: August 7 (8/7), December 3 (3/12), July 4 (7/4), November 7 (11/7), September 3 (9/3), among many others. However, there is no consensus as of yet, so the day is still a mystery.

What is known about season 4 of Stranger things?

At the end of the third season, the series left several unresolved doubts that could have answers in this fourth part of the show. Thus, it is valid to review the situation in which certain characters were left and subplots until the last published chapter.

Some are as follows:

Eleven has lost her powers and it is unknown if there will be any way to regain them.

The Byers family, accompanied by Eleven , have moved from Hawkins .

It is already official that the fourth season will not take place in the city of Indiana, but it remains to be seen where exactly this new batch of episodes of Stranger things . The Deadline portal has confirmed that much of the filming would take place in New Mexico.

Everything points to that mysterious American referred to at the end of the third season is Hopper, but it is not known where the last demogorgon shown on screen came from.

The first chapter of the fourth season, according to the episode guide in IMDb, Will be called The hellfire club. On the cover appears the label We’re not in Hawkins anymore.

What characters will be in Stranger Things 4?

So far it is known that the following actors will return to their roles under their same roles:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Noah schnapp (Will)

Finn wolfhard (Mike)

Gaten matarazzo (Dustin)

Caleb McLaughin (Luke)

Winona ryder (Joyce)

Sadie Sink (Max)

Charlie heaton (Jonathan)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy)

Maya hawke (Robin)

David harbor (Hopper)

Brett gelman (Murray)

Priah ferguson (Erica)

Watch the teaser for Stranger things 4

The trailer just arrived yesterday Thursday, May 6 and has already exceeded 675,000 visits on the channel Youtube from Netflix Latin America. In addition, theories have been being made about the possible main plot of the fourth season and the release date.

Here we leave you the trailer: