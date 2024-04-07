The Eurocup is one of the most anticipated tournaments for soccer fans around the world. This competition gives us the opportunity to see several of the most powerful teams face each other. It is probably the highest level competition, at the national team level, only behind the World Cup.
Euro 2024 will start on June 14 and end on July 14. On this occasion, the contest will be organized by Germany.
Powerful teams such as Germany, Belgium, Croatia, France, England, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain will participate in this year's Euro.
Below we share with you what is the deadline for the Spanish team, candidate for the title, to present its call for players to face this competition.
Everything indicates that Luis de la Fuente has practically defined his list to face Euro 2024. Pedri, Ferran Torres and Asensio would have a chance to make it among the 23 called up depending on what they demonstrate in the months prior to the start of the tournament.
According to the most recent reports, de la Fuente will announce the squad list for the Euro on Monday, May 27, two and a half weeks before the debut of 'La Furia Roja' in the competition.
#Spain39s #call #Euro #announced