The new release of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’, a famous series from the 90s, also known as ‘Samurai X’, was quite a sensation, so much so that its legion of fans has grown with the passing of its episodes, consolidating itself as one of the most watched animes today. For this reason, many of his followers could not help but feel nostalgic at the end of the first season of the reboot, which functioned as a kind of flashback and gave us a tour of the past of Kenshin.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the premiere of chapter 21 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’so that you have no excuse to miss the final stretch of this incredible adventure, which could have more seasons thanks to the success it had throughout the first installment.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023: when does part 2 of the new ‘Samurai X’ anime premiere?

When does ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ chapter 21 come out?

Chapter 21 of the first season of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ will premiere on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This anime, which began on July 7 of this year, had its first installment divided into 2 parts, so that the public can better enjoy its incredible story.

It should be remembered that the series is based on the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki and, in turn, the series that aired between 1996 and 1998, which, although it did not adapt all of the mangaka’s work, did enjoy great popularity, which made it one of the best anime in history .

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ chapter 3 FREE ONLINE: where to WATCH the PREMIERE episode of the anime?

How many episodes does ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ season 1 have?

Season 1 of the reboot ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ It will have 24 chapters in total, so its story is already coming to an end; However, according to the manga, there is still a lot of story to cover, so it would not be strange if the developers of the series confirm in the coming weeks the creation of a new part of this fascinating anime.

Where to watch chapter 21 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ ONLINE?

The new episode of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ can be seen exclusively on the platform Crunchyrolla service where the entire first season is located, which was scheduled to have 24 episodes and be divided into 2 parts of 12 chapters each.

YOU CAN SEE: When does episode 18 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 premiere?

If you want to enjoy this anime, which is under the direction of Hideyo Yamamoto, you only need a subscription on the aforementioned platform; But, if you don’t have one, you can access another plan that better suits your needs.

The ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ manga was first published on April 25, 1994. Photo: Liden Films

How to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

#Rurouni #Kenshin #chapter #released