The novel of Rigo has become one of the most successful and acclaimed in recent months, it shows the life of the Colombian champion, who has shone throughout these years on the main roads of the world.

The Colombian cyclist is one of the focuses of attention in the country and has gained thousands of followers outside of sport. His life, since he began to take his first pedal strokes in Urrao (Antioquia)even his exploits in the WorldTour, They have inspired hundreds of people.

Rigoberto Urán is one of the most important sports figures in the country. Photo: EFE / Instagram: @rigobertouran

However, for viewers of the novel Rigo Not everything is happiness and they are beginning to get tired of the long wait that the transmission of the new chapters of the series has generated.

Since last December 26, the channel that broadcasts the episodes decided to give the series some rest, due to the low rating that productions generally have during the N holidays.avidity and New Year.



During the last two weeks, the repeated episodes have been broadcast, a situation that is not entirely pleasing to the viewers of the series starring the actors. Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

In the series, they merged their two personalities to create 'Sofia'. Photo: RCN Channel / @michydu

There are several fans who have expressed their annoyances through social networks and in the publications of the RCN Channel with comments and questions about when is the series going to air again?

“When they come back, the nights without 'Rigo' have no meaning. RCN don't be mean, leave that to Carmelo”, “When is 'Rigo' coming back? I was so hooked on the series and they come and leave it adrift for two weeks, not like that”, “It's pointless to start the chapters, what's wrong, that's bad, surely once it's finished they'll give it again, I'll watch it again , but they have already taken away my sense of turning on the television,” said some Internet users.

Others said: “Leave the harvesting RCN“, and if you don't want to lose ratings, stop repeating 'Rigo', everyone is waiting to continue where they were going.”

The images moved the cyclist's followers. Photo: Images taken from social networks

Rumors indicated that the new episodes of the series were going to return on January 15, because the new productions of the Caracol channel, such as 'La Voz Kids' and 'Arelys, there is still a lot to sing', could overshadow Rigo's return. .

However, the channel itself officially announced that the new episodes of Rigo will be broadcast again starting this Tuesday, January 9.

