The absolute champion of Spanish football already knows its roadmap for the next league in the 2024-25 season. LaLiga will begin filming in August, Friday the 16th was the date established for the competition to begin, in a day that will last until Monday the 19th.
Real Madrid will arrive at this new competition with the emotional boost that every team wants to have, possessing the two most desired titles in Europe.
The current champion of the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League will begin its path towards revalidation of the title obtained last season, visiting on the first day of The league to the Mallorca FC at the Son Moix Stadium.
There is an important point to highlight and that is that, despite the fact that the draw revealed the complete schedule of what the matches will be each day until the last duel in May 2025, The day and time are not confirmed. of the meetings since they are subject to any type of modification.
However, those led by Carlo Ancelotti would have to make their debut in the competition between Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August. The last time the real Madrid and the Majorca They met in January of this year and the result was a narrow victory for the whites where the German Antonio Rüdiger was the one who scored the only goal of the game.
