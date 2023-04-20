Real Madrid vs. Manchester City. This matchup promises to be one of the most exciting of the season, with both teams fighting for a place in the final of Europe’s most prestigious club tournament. Real Madrid will seek to maintain their reputation as a Champions League-winning team, while the skyblues will try to reach their second final in the competition. Without a doubt, a meeting that you cannot miss under any circumstances.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: May 9 or 10
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: Movistar + website
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 (win)
|
UCL
|
Cadiz
|
0-2 (win)
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 (win)
|
UCL
|
villarreal
|
2-3 (loss)
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-4 (win)
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Bayern
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Leicester City
|
3-1 (win)
|
Premier League
|
FC Bayern
|
3-0 (win)
|
UCL
|
southampton
|
1-4 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1 (win)
|
Premier League
The merengue team will arrive in a great dynamic because although in the league it is very difficult to get something positive this season, in Europe it is showing that it maintains the bite of years ago. The maximum competition at club level commands above all. Even so, the pass will be difficult. Militao misses the first leg due to accumulation of yellow cards.
The City is leaving. Real Madrid will have to complete a sublime encounter to advance to the final. Today Nathan Aké had to be replaced, apparently injured. We will see what happens in one of the highest level semifinals in recent years
|
Game
|
Result
|
2021/2022 Semifinals (second leg)
|
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City
|
2021/2022 Semifinals (first leg)
|
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid
|
2019/20 Round of 16 (first leg)
|
Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid
|
2019/20 Round of 16 (first leg)
|
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
|
2015/16 Semifinals (second leg)
|
Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City
|
2015/16 Semifinals (first leg)
|
Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid
|
2012/13 Matchday 5
|
Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid
|
2012/13 Matchday 1
|
Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City
