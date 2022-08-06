This weekend the game between Puebla and Pumas of Day 7 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX was to take place, in the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumhowever, the game was postponed due to the commitment of the university students against Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy in the Spotify Camp Nou.
The fringe He acted in a great way giving the possibility that the meeting was moved so that National University travel to European soil to dispute the title, hoping to repeat a feat as he did more than a decade ago against Real Madrid for the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy.
The match between sweet potato growers and university students was agreed to take place this Friday, August 5, however, it was rescheduled for next September 23, when the FIFA dateso they wouldn’t have their elements being selected.
In addition to this, according to the journalist David Medranothose from Pedregal would not have the Brazilian either Daniel Alves because one day before Brazil would be measured at Argentina in Sao Paulo, a duel that has been suspended for some time and later the FIFA asked for it to be repeated.
Therefore, the match between the two teams would serve to define the places towards the playoffs and the leaguesince it would be played a week before the closing of the regular phase, where Cougars will close its participation against Bravos de Juárez on Friday, September 30 in the Olympian Benito Juarez.
