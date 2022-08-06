The Pumas travel to Barcelona to play in the Joan Gamper tournament and will face Barca next Sunday.

The University match on date 7 in which they will face Puebla was rescheduled for September 23. pic.twitter.com/JYlPRLhGbR – JORGE JAIME GALLARDO (@gallardo_cancha) August 2, 2022

The match between sweet potato growers and university students was agreed to take place this Friday, August 5, however, it was rescheduled for next September 23, when the FIFA dateso they wouldn’t have their elements being selected.

“I thank you very much for the trust, the opportunity you are giving me to be part of Pumas”: Dani Alves was happy to wear the feline team’s shirt to face Barcelonahttps://t.co/wRwHHF8nd9 pic.twitter.com/zUkCesWN7G — Halftime (@halftime) August 6, 2022

Therefore, the match between the two teams would serve to define the places towards the playoffs and the leaguesince it would be played a week before the closing of the regular phase, where Cougars will close its participation against Bravos de Juárez on Friday, September 30 in the Olympian Benito Juarez.