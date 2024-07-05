When is PS5 Pro coming out? Given the numerous rumors surrounding the new Sony console, the launch should take place by the end of this year; however, it is July and there is still not even a shadow of an official announcement from the Japanese company.

Editor and host Max Scoville took stock of how Sony has presented and launched its devices over the past few years, and apparently There is no precise rule or pre-established interval from reveal to arrival in stores.

This is particularly demonstrated by the case of PS4 Pro, the previous mid-gen update, which It was announced in September 2016 and was released just two months later, in Novemberdebunking theories that new hardware needs more time to properly promote before officially debuting.

According to Scoville, therefore, there is time until September for a reveal if Sony decides to launch PlayStation 5 Pro by the end of this year, while a possible announcement in November it could indicate the will to release the console at the beginning of 2025, in any case no later than the end of March for obvious commercial reasons.