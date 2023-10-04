Moments of happiness were experienced in the last episodes of ‘One Piece’, in which Luffy was finally able to defeat Kaido after a long and fierce fight; Thus, he managed to free Wano Country from his clutches. This sparked uproar among its inhabitants, who thanked the straw hat pirate for having freed them from slavery after 20 years. However, the celebrations continued after a mysterious character made his return to history, but this time with a totally different appearance than he was remembered and with the conviction of being the new protector of the city.

If you want to know who it is, don’t miss the following note, in which we will also tell you all the details about the premiere of the next chapter of the anime based on the mangaka’s work. Eiichiro Oda.

When does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 come out?

The new episode of the anime, which is under the direction of Konosuke Uda, will premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This series, which was launched in 1999, is still in the Wano Country arcone of the longest in fiction, since it was broadcast for the first time in 2019.

When it seemed that with the fall of Kaido it was coming to an end, there are still some important moments left before the arrival of the Egghead bowwhich has now been published in print for about a year.

In the previous chapter of ‘One Piece’we could see the return of Momonosuke Kozuki, a character who was in the series several chapters ago and who returned with a completely different appearance with the purpose of becoming the new protector of Wano. This fact moved the inhabitants of the country to tears, who, finally, can celebrate that they are no longer Kaido’s slaves.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 ONLINE?

Episode 1079 ‘One Piece’developed by the studio Toei Animationcan be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It is important to note that all episodes of previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through this website. Another way to find them is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

Luffy reached the long-awaited Gear 5 to defeat Kaido, who had Wano under his clutches for 20 years. Photo: Toei Animation

How to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1079 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘One Piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, since only in this way can the series be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

