The contest Miss World 2021 is getting closer and closer, and this edition will take place after two years of absence, since the 2020 edition had to be suspended due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced to have to reschedule the event. In the case of Peru, the country will be represented by the model Paula Montes, who declares that she feels ready for the contest, and points out that she is only willing to compete with herself.

As it is remembered, 17 years ago the Peruvian María Julia Mantilla obtained this scepter in the city of Sanya, located in China, and her colleagues in the program that she presents today paid her a tribute remembering this event.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021 LIVE: when and where to see the beauty pageant?

When is Miss World 2021?

The 70th edition of the Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6.00 pm By e! Entertainment and Telemundo.

Who are the candidates?

The 103 applicants to the crown of Miss World 2021 are as follows:

Albania Amela Agastra

Angola Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos

Argentina Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata

Armenia Mirna bzdigian

Bahamas Sienna evans

Belgium Céline Van Outysel

Belize Markeisha young

Belarus Daria Goncharevich

Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos

Bosnia and Herzegovina Adna Biber

Botswana Palesa Molefe

Brazil Caroline Gomes Teixeira

Bulgaria Eva Dobreva

Cambodia Phum sophorn

Cameroon Audrey Nabila Monkam

Canada Svetlana Mamaeva

chili Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo

China Jiang siqi

Colombia Andrea Aguilera Arroyave

South Korea Tara hong

Ivory coast Olivia Yacé

Costa Rica Tamara Dal Maso Gardela

Curacao Alvinette soliana

Ecuador Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra

The Savior Nicole Alvarez

Scotland Claudia Francesca Todd

Slovakia Lioness Novoberdaliu

Slovenia Maja Čolić

Spain Ana Garcia Second

U.S Shree saini

Estonia Karolin Kippasto

Ethiopia Rediet berhanu

Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez

Finland Emilia Lepomäki

France April benayoum

Welsh Olivia harris

Ghana Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui

Gibraltar Janice sampere

Guadeloupe Prescillia Larose

Guatemala Katherine Michelle Calderon

Guinea Nene Mariama Saran Bah

Guinea Bissau Itchacenia Cabral da Costa

Equatorial Guinea Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo

Haiti Erlande berger

Honduras Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez

Hungary Lili Tótpeti

Paula Montes, Miss World Peru 2021, was selected among sixteen candidates, and in December she will participate in Miss World 2021. Photo: Miss World Peru / Instagram

India Manasa Varanasi

Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules

England Rehema Muthamia

Iraq Maria farhad

Ireland Pamela Ashley Uba

North Ireland Anna leitch

Iceland Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir

Cayman Islands Rashana hydes

Italy Claudia motta

Jamaica Khalia hall

Japan Tamaki Hoshi

Kazakhstan Nazerke Karmanova

Kenya Sharon obara

Luxembourg Emilie boland

Macau Jia Ni Yuan

Madagascar Saya Nellie Anjaratiana

Malaysia Lavanya sivaji

malt Naomi dingli

Mauricio Angélique Sanson

Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

Moldova Tatiana Ovcinicova

Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Namibia Annerie mare

Nepal Namrata shrestha

Nicaragua Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

Nigeria Oluchi Chioma Madubuike

Norway Amine storrød

Netherlands Lizzy dobbe

Panama Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin

Peru Paula Montes Pastor

Poland Karolina Bielawska

Portugal Lidy Andrade Alves

Puerto Rico Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado

Czech Republic Karolína Kopíncová

Dominican Republic Emmy Peña Sánchez

Rwanda Grace Ingabire

St. Lucia Tyler theophane

Senegal Penda Sy

Serbia Andrijana Savić

Singapore Khai ling ho

Sint Maarten Lara Mateo

Somalia Khadija Omar

Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood

South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

South Sudan Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel

Sweden Gabriella lomm mann

Tanzania Juliana Rugumisa

Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Kimberly Brandt

Tunisia Amani layouni

Turkey Dilara Korkmaz

Ukraine Aleksandra Yaremchuk

Uganda Elizabeth bagaya

Uruguay Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal

Venezuela Alejandra José Conde Licón

Vietnam Đỗ Thị Hà

Zambia Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba

YOU CAN SEE: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Where will Miss World 2021 take place?

The stage of the Miss World 2021 It will be the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, located in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Who won the last edition?

In 2020, there was no beauty pageant due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world . However, the one who will crown the new Miss World 2021 will be Toni-Ann Singh, the Jamaican candidate chosen as the face of the contest in 2019.

There are 103 candidates to win the Miss World 2021 crown. Photo: Efe

YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021: 7 contestants are isolated due to possible contagion of coronavirus

Miss World 2021 schedule

The schedule in Lima will be at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

What channel will Miss World 2021 broadcast?

The contest will be able to be seen in the United States through Telemundo, and in the rest of the world through E¡ Entertainment Television.

Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE?

If you do not have the tools to see Miss World 2021 on television, you can follow the incidents and events of the contest through La República Espectáculos.