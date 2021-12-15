The contest Miss World 2021 is getting closer and closer, and this edition will take place after two years of absence, since the 2020 edition had to be suspended due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced to have to reschedule the event. In the case of Peru, the country will be represented by the model Paula Montes, who declares that she feels ready for the contest, and points out that she is only willing to compete with herself.
As it is remembered, 17 years ago the Peruvian María Julia Mantilla obtained this scepter in the city of Sanya, located in China, and her colleagues in the program that she presents today paid her a tribute remembering this event.
When is Miss World 2021?
The 70th edition of the Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6.00 pm By e! Entertainment and Telemundo.
Who are the candidates?
The 103 applicants to the crown of Miss World 2021 are as follows:
- Albania Amela Agastra
- Angola Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos
- Argentina Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata
- Armenia Mirna bzdigian
- Bahamas Sienna evans
- Belgium Céline Van Outysel
- Belize Markeisha young
- Belarus Daria Goncharevich
- Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos
- Bosnia and Herzegovina Adna Biber
- Botswana Palesa Molefe
- Brazil Caroline Gomes Teixeira
- Bulgaria Eva Dobreva
- Cambodia Phum sophorn
- Cameroon Audrey Nabila Monkam
- Canada Svetlana Mamaeva
- chili Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo
- China Jiang siqi
- Colombia Andrea Aguilera Arroyave
- South Korea Tara hong
- Ivory coast Olivia Yacé
- Costa Rica Tamara Dal Maso Gardela
- Curacao Alvinette soliana
- Ecuador Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra
- The Savior Nicole Alvarez
- Scotland Claudia Francesca Todd
- Slovakia Lioness Novoberdaliu
- Slovenia Maja Čolić
- Spain Ana Garcia Second
- U.S Shree saini
- Estonia Karolin Kippasto
- Ethiopia Rediet berhanu
- Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez
- Finland Emilia Lepomäki
- France April benayoum
- Welsh Olivia harris
- Ghana Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui
- Gibraltar Janice sampere
- Guadeloupe Prescillia Larose
- Guatemala Katherine Michelle Calderon
- Guinea Nene Mariama Saran Bah
- Guinea Bissau Itchacenia Cabral da Costa
- Equatorial Guinea Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo
- Haiti Erlande berger
- Honduras Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez
- Hungary Lili Tótpeti
- India Manasa Varanasi
- Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules
- England Rehema Muthamia
- Iraq Maria farhad
- Ireland Pamela Ashley Uba
- North Ireland Anna leitch
- Iceland Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir
- Cayman Islands Rashana hydes
- Italy Claudia motta
- Jamaica Khalia hall
- Japan Tamaki Hoshi
- Kazakhstan Nazerke Karmanova
- Kenya Sharon obara
- Luxembourg Emilie boland
- Macau Jia Ni Yuan
- Madagascar Saya Nellie Anjaratiana
- Malaysia Lavanya sivaji
- malt Naomi dingli
- Mauricio Angélique Sanson
- Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- Moldova Tatiana Ovcinicova
- Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu
- Namibia Annerie mare
- Nepal Namrata shrestha
- Nicaragua Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- Nigeria Oluchi Chioma Madubuike
- Norway Amine storrød
- Netherlands Lizzy dobbe
- Panama Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin
- Peru Paula Montes Pastor
- Poland Karolina Bielawska
- Portugal Lidy Andrade Alves
- Puerto Rico Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado
- Czech Republic Karolína Kopíncová
- Dominican Republic Emmy Peña Sánchez
- Rwanda Grace Ingabire
- St. Lucia Tyler theophane
- Senegal Penda Sy
- Serbia Andrijana Savić
- Singapore Khai ling ho
- Sint Maarten Lara Mateo
- Somalia Khadija Omar
- Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood
- South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
- South Sudan Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel
- Sweden Gabriella lomm mann
- Tanzania Juliana Rugumisa
- Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Kimberly Brandt
- Tunisia Amani layouni
- Turkey Dilara Korkmaz
- Ukraine Aleksandra Yaremchuk
- Uganda Elizabeth bagaya
- Uruguay Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal
- Venezuela Alejandra José Conde Licón
- Vietnam Đỗ Thị Hà
- Zambia Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba
Where will Miss World 2021 take place?
The stage of the Miss World 2021 It will be the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, located in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Who won the last edition?
In 2020, there was no beauty pageant due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. However, the one who will crown the new Miss World 2021 will be Toni-Ann Singh, the Jamaican candidate chosen as the face of the contest in 2019.
Miss World 2021 schedule
The schedule in Lima will be at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
What channel will Miss World 2021 broadcast?
The contest will be able to be seen in the United States through Telemundo, and in the rest of the world through E¡ Entertainment Television.
Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE?
If you do not have the tools to see Miss World 2021 on television, you can follow the incidents and events of the contest through La República Espectáculos.
