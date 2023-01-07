The edition of Miss Universe 2022 It’s getting closer to starting. There are 85 applicants who will participate in this great event, which will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, United States, to dispute the crown to the most beautiful in the world. Among the candidates is the Peruvian Alessia Rovegno, who —according to experts—, like other Latin representatives, appears as a probable finalist. Find out here the day, hours, channels and who are the favorites.

When is Miss Universe 2022?

Miss Universe 2022 will take place on Saturday January 14, 2023. This will be the 71st edition in the history of this very important beauty event, which seeks to crown a new queen.

Alessia Rovegno and her competitors in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso/La República

Miss Universe 2022: schedule according to your country

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 8.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on January 15

Where to watch the broadcast of Miss Universe 2022 LIVE?

If you want to see the Miss World 2022 FREE INTERNETyou can do it through the LIVE broadcast of The Republic Shows in which you can review the minute by minute and all the incidents of the beauty contest.

Miss Universe 2022

How to watch the beauty contest on Telemundo ONLINE?

The Miss Universe 2022 event will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT from New Orleans, United States, through the Telemundo signal for all those who have cable service.

Who are the favorite candidates for Miss Universe 2022?

As in any important pageant, before starting, the possible winners are already being outlined, and Miss Universe 2022 is no exception. For this reason, and according to experts, here we present the candidates with the best chances of being crowned beauty queen.

Alessia Rovegno (Miss Peru)

Virginia Stablum (Miss Italy)

Celeste Cortesi (Miss Philippines)

Anna Sueangam-aim (Miss Thailand)

Amanda Dudamel (Miss Venezuela)

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal (Miss Colombia)

Ashley Carino (Miss Puerto Rico)

Who was the last winner of Miss Universe?

The last winner of Miss Universe was the Mexican Andrea Mezawho was crowned in May 2021 leaving the Brazilian Julia Gama (Miss Brazil) as the first runner-up and our compatriot Janick Maceta (Miss Peru) as the second in the international contest.

Among the palmares achieved by the Mexican beauty queen are the Miss Mexico 2017 and Mexicana Universal 2020 contests. In addition, it should be noted that Andrea Meza became the third representative of Mexico to get the crown of miss Universesince Lupita Jones obtained it in 1991 and Ximena Navarrate, in 2010.

Andrea Meza had the shortest reign as Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram/Andrea Meza

Who has been the only Peruvian Miss Universe?

In days in which we live the expectation of a new edition of Miss Universe, we remember Gladys Rosa Zender Urbinathe first Latin American woman and the only Peruvian to win such a precious award in 1957.

Such was the feeling of pride of our country for said victory of our compatriot, that great Creole composers did not hesitate to write songs dedicated to Gladys Zender. The two most remembered were the waltz by Nicolás Wetzel and the polka by Alicia Maguiña . Both songs were interpreted and recorded by the trio “Creole Troveros”in the same year of 1957.