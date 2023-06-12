Last Saturday the Mexican team faced their counterpart from Cameroon in a friendly game held in San Diego, California.
In a tight game and where the Tricolor was down on the scoreboard twice, the final result was a 2-2 tie.
The goals for El Tri were scored by Israel Reyes (47′) and Kevin Álvarez (94′). With this result, those led by the Argentine coach Diego Cocca are already preparing for the upcoming games of the Nations League and Gold Cup, respectively.
In the Nations League, the Tricolor will be facing the United States, in a new opportunity to retake the hegemony against the staunch rival. The game will be played on the field of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
When is Mexico playing in the 2023 Gold Cup?
On the other hand, the contest of the gold Cup is just around the corner and will be next Saturday June 24 when it starts.
The Mexican team will be debuting in this competition on sunday 25when they face off against their counterpart from Honduras at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The meeting will begin at the point of 6:00 p.m. and helmsman Diego Cocca is expected to use experienced elements along with players who have had few minutes in the majors.
Undoubtedly, a very busy month is coming for El Tri, who wants to win the title in both competitions,
Although the task will not be easy, in addition, the sensitive absence due to injury of striker Raúl Alonso Jiménez must be taken into account. On his part, the illusions for Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to return to be summoned are almost nil, because he tore his ligament and his return is expected in 2024.
#Mexico #playing #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply