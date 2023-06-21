Mas said in an interview with the “Miami Herald” newspaper published on Tuesday that Messi is expected to play his first match with Inter Miami against Kroos Asol of Mexico in the “League Cup” competitions organized by the American and Mexican leagues.

Al-Barghout confirmed on the seventh of this month that he would move to Inter Miami after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal has not yet been officially completed, but the Herald newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, that Messi will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract for $ 60 million annually.

The Herald report stated that the deal also included the 2022 Qatar World Cup champion obtaining a stake in Miami “at the end of his days” with the team.

In another context, Mas confirmed that the contract of the 7-time Golden Ball winner will comply with the rules of the American League, “There are no categories or anything that is changed to include Lionel Messi in the Inter Miami list.”

Mas considered that Messi’s arrival in the American League would be a “decisive moment” in the history of soccer in the United States.

He added, “I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about sports in the United States. I have a very firm belief that we can create in North America and the United States, if not the greatest league, one of the two biggest leagues in the world. I’m not exaggerating.” This statement.”

And reports indicated that Miami is in talks to bring Messi’s former colleague in Barcelona, ​​​​Sergio Busquets, to Florida.

Mas did not comment on the negotiations with Busquets and did not reveal the names of other players, such as his compatriot Jordi Alba, Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the other Argentine Angel Di Maria, who were all linked to Miami.

However, Maas said that the club is expected to make between three and five additional deals. “We will make additional signings during the summer period, more than people expect… I can say that we will conclude between three and five contracts.”