“Happy, content, a new challenge.” Suárez talks about his excitement to join the club and his eagerness to help us achieve our goals this season. pic.twitter.com/GNbXiwz9DE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 13, 2024

Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends 💫 pic.twitter.com/S4G7ST8lFs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 13, 2024

After facing The Selectthe pink team will return to Florida for a short stop before flying to Texas to face the FC Dallas on Monday, January 22. Later, they will fly to the Asian continent to land in Saudi Arabia, where they will face the Al-Hilalon Monday, January 22, to finally crash into the Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoon Thursday, February 1, a duel highly anticipated by soccer fans as it is a new rivalry between El Mesías and El Comandante.