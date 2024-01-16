After a long journey in Europe, which lasted from 2006 to 2022, the Uruguayan Luis Suarez returned to football on the American continent with the help of National of his country, and then put on the jacket of Guild from Brazil and finally, sign with the Inter Miami of the MLS.
Just last December 22, El Pistolero was hired as reinforcement of The Herons. In this way, the netbreaker met his old friends from the Barcelonathe Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albawithout forgetting who is one of his best friends, the Argentine Lionel Messiwith whom he shared great joys as a Blaugrana element.
The big question that the Californian fans have asked is when will the Uruguayan debut with the Florida team jersey. Well, the date would be this Friday, January 19, when the team's preseason begins, which has agreed to visit four countries to reach the 2024 season in the best possible way.
The ex of Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid would debut against the selection of The Saviorprecisely in the Cuscatlan Stadium. Although the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He could start with a 'B' box, it is possible that he will also launch his best pieces from the start, with El Mordelón included.
After facing The Selectthe pink team will return to Florida for a short stop before flying to Texas to face the FC Dallas on Monday, January 22. Later, they will fly to the Asian continent to land in Saudi Arabia, where they will face the Al-Hilalon Monday, January 22, to finally crash into the Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoon Thursday, February 1, a duel highly anticipated by soccer fans as it is a new rivalry between El Mesías and El Comandante.
Although later there are other preseason matches with dates to be defined, such as against Hong Kong XI, Vissel Kobe and Newell's Old Boysthe official debut of Inter Miami in the MLS It will be on Wednesday, February 21 against the Royal Salt Lake in it DRV PNK Stadium.
