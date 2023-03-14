When is Linda Caicedo’s next match with Real Madrid?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo
ALEJANDRO MATÃAS/KRONOS AGENCY
Linda Caicedo
The Colombian was already a starter, but it did not go well for her.
Linda Caicedo first appeared as a starter in the real Madridlast weekend, when his team drew 0-0 with Atlético de Madrid.
The tie did not leave either of the two teams standing well in the standings, as they moved away from the leader, FC Barcelonawho beat 0-4 at I raised.
The Catalans reached 63 points. Real Madrid is second with 56 and Atlético is fourth with 40.
Is there revenge?
Real Madrid, who did much more for the victory, had one last chance on a counterattack from Linda Caicedo, who had no angle to finish off but did seek to associate.
Real Madrid’s next game will be next Saturday, when they host the Granadilla Tenerife at 6 am, Colombian time.
And a week later they will have a new challenge, visiting Barcelona in a key classic for the League standings.
