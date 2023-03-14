When is Linda Caicedo’s next match with Real Madrid?

Linda Caicedo first appeared as a starter in the real Madridlast weekend, when his team drew 0-0 with Atlético de Madrid.

The tie did not leave either of the two teams standing well in the standings, as they moved away from the leader, FC Barcelonawho beat 0-4 at I raised.

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)

The Catalans reached 63 points. Real Madrid is second with 56 and Atlético is fourth with 40.

Is there revenge?

Real Madrid, who did much more for the victory, had one last chance on a counterattack from Linda Caicedo, who had no angle to finish off but did seek to associate.

Real Madrid’s next game will be next Saturday, when they host the Granadilla Tenerife at 6 am, Colombian time.

And a week later they will have a new challenge, visiting Barcelona in a key classic for the League standings.

(Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will compete again, video) (Junior: the fans exploded, listen to the harsh demand, video)