James rodriguez He officially debuted with the Rayo Vallecano shirt this Monday, in the 3-1 victory against the Osasuna for the 5th round of the Spanish League. In just a few minutes he showed some of his magic and is already exciting people in Vallecas.

According to the criteria of

The captain of the Colombian National Team He started the match on the bench by decision of the Coach Inigo Perezwho looks after the star and does not want to rush the times for him to take shape and competitive rhythm. James came on in the 87th minute and generated expectations from the few balls he touched.

Iñigo Pérez and James Rodríguez. Photo:EFE and Rayo Vallecano Share

Rayo Vallecano is aware that James Rodriguez He still needs several training sessions to be at the same pace as the squad and must adapt step by step, despite the fact that this is his third stint in the Spanish League, the previous two being with Real Madrid.

Will James play against Atletico Madrid?

The next challenge for the Rayo Vallecano It will be very complicated, on Sunday they will receive the visit of the Vallecas Stadium Atletico Madrid by Argentine coach Diego Pablo ‘El Cholo’ Simeone at 2 p.m. Colombian time.

It will be a very difficult game because it faces one of the undefeated teams in this start of the league. Spain and that has a dream squad led by the Argentine Julian Alvarez and the French Antoine Griezmann.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

Atletico Madrid comes from crushing in his house the Valencia (3-0) in the last round and is third in the League with 11 points, the same as Real Madrid and 4 points less than coach Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

There is a significant detail that can favor the team James Rodriguez, The Colchoneros are going to debut this week in the Champions League and will face Leipzig. The effort in the continental tournament will weigh on the legs for the duel in Vallecas.

It is not ruled out that James Rodriguez may be a substitute again against Rayo Vallecano next Sunday and may come onto the pitch depending on how things go.

Rayo Vallecano’s Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez during the fifth round of LaLiga match between Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna on Monday at the Vallecas stadium. Photo:Juanjo Martin. EFE Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS