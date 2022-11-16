THE SINALOA FISHERIES SECTOR lives a crisis due to the collapse of the shrimp catches. Shrimp boats return to port with barely 5 tons of shrimp; while the riparians barely manage 10 kilos per trip. This keeps fishermen capsized. whatAnd what is the emerging plan that from the State Congress the fishing commission is analyzing? None. The deputy president of said instanceJuan Carlos Patrón Rosales, this more occupied touring the rural area of ​​southern sinaloa with indigenous Meetings, with visits to schools and distribution of supports, than in serving the fishing leaders to structure a strategy against productive, commercial and social crisis that could be unleashed in the fishing fields of Sinaloa.

THE FISHERMEN OF ESCUINAPA can feel quietsince in the last days they have been visited, heard and even in the photo they came out with the Secretary of Fisheries Flower Emilia Guerra and now from the local deputy Juan Carlos Patron. Let’s hope that they really solve the problems that afflict this hard-hit sector economicallysince in this season of shrimpwas the area of sinaloa more affected by the small amount of crustacean that was obtained. Hopefully these visits are not just because the governor is promoting the actions carried out in his first year in office.

GAVE MORE LIGHT TO THE FISHERMEN OF TOPOLOBAMPO the environmental management specialist Xicoténcatl Vega Peaks on the decontamination of the bay that will be carried out Western Gas and Petrochemical after the installation of the fertilizer plant. And it is that after the investigation that has already been done, it revealed that one of the first actions in the bay is the mangrove replanting in different places already detected. This will benefit the reproduction of the Marine species. They say that those who are convinced that with GPO the bay will be saved but they are now and those who had any doubts were finally convinced.

WITHOUT PAIN OR GLORY passed the Shrimp Fair in the municipality of Angostura. the lack of promotion and organization could be one of the reasons why only people from Reform he heard. Since 2016, when the municipal authority at that time undertook this event, it had taken over in coordination with the management of sightseeingwith the vision of promoting visits and highlighting this fishing field. However, the authority that heads Miguel Ángel “Profe Mayke” Angulo Acosta he released his hands and He only arrived as a grateful guest at the Fair organized by the Civic Council of La Reforma in Angostura.