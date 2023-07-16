“oppenheimer”, directed and written by Christopher Nolan, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film is inspired by the story of the father of the atomic bomb, the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, and his work together with other experts in the “Project Manhattan”, which initiates the use of nuclear weapons in World War II.

Cilian Murphy, remembered for his role as Tommy Shelby in the series “Peaky Blinders”, will be in charge of starring in Nolan’s new film. The rest of the cast is made up of great actors such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Harnett, Dane DeHann, Jason Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Michael Angarano, among others. .

When does “Oppenheimer” premiere in Chile?

The premiere of the film is scheduled for Thursday July 20same day that “Barbie, the movie” arrives in Chilean theaters. Despite competing for public attention, the actors and directors of these two acclaimed films have supported each other, promoting each other’s film product.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gewing, protagonist and director of “The Barbie”, respectively, show their support for “Oppenheimer”. Photo: The Horizon

Where to see “Oppenheimer” in Chile?

You can enjoy “Oppenheimer” in all the cinemas in Chile, don’t waste time and check the billboard, to get your tickets. The film, which adapts Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s American Prometheus, has been receiving rave reviews, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it garners some Oscar nominations.

The physical resemblance between Murphy and “Oppenheimer” has surprised more than one. Photo: BBC

“It’s quite possibly Nolan’s most impressive work yet, in the way he combines his renowned visual mastery with one of the deepest character dives in recent American cinema,” said critic Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times. .

