One of the seasons most beloved around the world is yet to come: autumn.

The arrival of this season brings with it various important moments that can be taken advantage of thanks to its energy.

What is the autumn equinox?

He Autumn equinox it’s a astronomical phenomenon which marks the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere. It occurs around September 21 and is a crucial point in the annual cycle of the Earth.

During this period, day and night are of approximately equal length everywhere in the world, resulting in a symmetry in the play of lights and shadows on our planet.

This year the autumn equinox will be the Saturday September 23 at 00:50 hours in Mexico according to the National Metereological Service of the With water.

What rituals to do during the autumn equinox?

Harvest and gratitude: Many people take advantage of this time to gather food from their gardens or visit local farms. This symbolizes giving thanks for the abundance of the earth and recognizing the importance of the harvest in our lives.

Decoration with leaves: Gather autumn leaves of different colors and use them to decorate your home. This not only adds a cozy autumn atmosphere, but also symbolizes beauty in transition.

Meditation and reflection: Spend time meditating and reflecting on nature. Find a quiet place outdoors and contemplate the balance found in nature and in your own life.

Connection with loved ones: Gather with friends and family to share stories and express gratitude for their support. The autumn equinox is a perfect time to strengthen ties.

Candle lighting: Light candles in warm colors, such as orange and red, as a symbol of light in the darker days ahead.