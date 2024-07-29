With over $1 billion raised, Inside Out 2 has become the most successful film of the year, and it is very likely that you went to the cinema to enjoy Pixar’s latest work. However, thanks to the pandemic, some people prefer to wait for certain feature films to arrive on streaming platforms, and this is the case with the sequel. In this way, We tell you when it will be available on Disney+.

Although there is no official information from Disney and Pixar at the moment, Inside Out 2 will eventually arrive on Disney+. While the exact date is currently unknown, the House of Mouse’s productions are usually available on its streaming platform three months after their theatrical release. This means that Inside Out 2 It would be available on Disney+ at some point next September.

Let us remember that Inside Out 2 The film hit theaters on June 14, so its arrival on Disney+ would be planned for late September or early October. However, there is one detail that could influence this decision, and that is the success of this film. Although it has been more than a month since its release, There are still several cinemas that continue to offer screenings of the sequelso Disney could give this installment more time in theaters to ensure higher revenues.

All we can do is wait, but it is very likely that Inside Out 2 will be available on Disney+ in late September or early October. In related topics, we tell you when it is that Deadpool & Wolverine would arrive on this streaming platform. Likewise, you can learn more about the success of this sequel here.

Author’s Note:

Inside Out 2 It’s a good movie, and it’s sure to be a hit on Disney+, as many parents will likely turn to it to keep their kids entertained. We’ll just have to wait and see if the other sequels Pixar is working on can replicate this success.

Via: Meristation