When it premieres Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Mexico? In Cinépolis You can see it from May 3 even with functions that are from 7:00 p.m. On the other hand, cinemex also offers tickets for Wednesday May 3 and the functions also start from the same time.

On the other hand, you should also consider that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lasts the non-negligible amount of 149 minutes. Will we have post credit scenes? According to statements by James Gunn, we will have 2, one after the first credits and the next at the end.

And the dovecote from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Video game consumers don’t just buy plastic items in collector’s editions that they won’t know where to put in the not too distant future. Cinema consumers also do the same. Cinépolis is selling a popcorn box Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 With lights that shine at night and you will surely love it. Now, they say that you will have to go to your complex to see if there are any.

Cinemex will offer a glass with a lid alluding to this film, even some combo, but you will have to check that in the food area of ​​the cinema. What is a fact is that there will be no popcorn, so do not expect Starlord’s case to return.

If you do take these items, the best thing to do is go buy them before the movie even comes out because they will most likely go fast. This can certainly be a popular film and it’s almost a given that fans are going to want to have a memory.

Are you going to buy your popcorn yet?