Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the best releases of the year worldwide, since it not only had great earnings at the international box office, but also good acceptance by the public and critics. Although this film is no longer on the billboard (its premiere was on May 5, 2023), it would be very close to being part of the Disney Plus streaming platform. In this note, we tell you all the details of its next premiere on said service, which has the rights of Marvel.
When does “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere on Disney Plus?
Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have confirmed an official release date for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney Plus.. However, we can be guided by the latest releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) movies to have a tentative date.
- Doctor Strange 2 — 45 days after its theatrical release
- Thor: Love and Thunder — 60 days after its theatrical release
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 80 days after their theatrical release
Under these premises and taking into account that the film was released on May 5 in theaters, volume three could be available on the streaming platform at the end of July 2023.
Where to see the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies?
“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” are available exclusively on Disney+.
Who make up the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”?
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
How much did “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” gross at the box office?
According to the Tomatazos website, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” grossed over $800 million worldwide.
